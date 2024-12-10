ACCESS Europe and JioGames collaborate to revolutionize the in-vehicle gaming experience

ACCESS Europe GmbH, a leading provider of advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Smart TV solutions, today announces an exciting new partnership with JioGames, a division of Jio Platforms Limited, India’s leading digital service provider

ACCESS Europe GmbH, a leading provider of advanced In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Smart TV solutions, today announces an exciting new partnership with JioGames, a division of Jio Platforms Limited, India’s leading digital service provider. This collaboration will significantly enhance the content offerings available through ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car), enabling automotive OEMs to deliver an unparalleled in-car gaming experience. ACCESS and JioGames expect to announce their first joint customer soon.

“We are excited to collaborate with JioGames to bring a comprehensive gaming experience to the in-car environment,” said Masahiro Aono, CEO of ACCESS Europe. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to expand Twine4Car to meet the growing demand for immersive in-vehicle gaming entertainment. Together, we are setting a new standard for what car passengers can expect from gaming.”

Through this strategic alliance, Twine4Car will integrate JioGames’ expansive game library, featuring exciting genres such as action, adventure, racing, sports, board games, edutainment, and many more. This integration not only enhances the entertainment value of the Twine4Car platform but is also an important step towards making in-car entertainment experiences as immersive as those at home.

“With millions of users already enjoying our platform, this partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to make JioGames a ubiquitous name in the gaming world,” commented a JioGames spokesperson. “The automotive market represents a new frontier for gaming. By integrating our services into Twine4Car, we are enabling OEMs to offer an engaging and seamless gaming experience to their customers, that enhances the overall journey.”

Key offerings from JioGames integrated with Twine4Car include Instant Games, 50+ free-to-play games, optimized for quick play, are perfect for short trips and casual gaming sessions. With a diverse range of genres, including action, adventure, racing, sports, and board games, there’s something for every gamer to enjoy.For automotive, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to enhance satisfaction and build car brand loyalty by providing a diverse range of entertainment options beyond traditional media. By offering this rich gaming ecosystem, Twine4Car empowers automotive brands to not only differentiate their offerings and strengthen brand loyalty but also to stay ahead of evolving consumer demands in an increasingly digital and connected world.

SOURCE: ACCESS Europe