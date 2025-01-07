ACCESS Europe and FIFA+ collaborate to bring the free FIFA+, the global football streaming app to automobiles and smart TVs worldwide

ACCESS enables Smart TV viewers and car users to enjoy FIFA+ and its impressive lineup of over 40,000 live matches from leagues around the world, FIFA men’s, women’s and youth tournaments and exclusive documentaries, legendary match replays, and highlights from iconic FIFA tournaments

ACCESS Europe GmbH, a global leader in connected device software solutions, is thrilled to announce a new agreement with FIFA+, to make the global digital football platform accessible on Smart TVs and in cars globally via ACCESS’ NetRange Smart TV Portals and the ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) In-Vehicle Infotainment. (IVI) solution. This collaboration marks an exciting step in broadening the reach of the FIFA+ free platform, offering car and Smart TV manufacturers and to provide access to world-class football content.

The revolutionary experience provided to football fans through the FIFA+ platform aims to deepen fan engagement by delivering unparalleled football experiences for free. The platform offers access to live football matches from across the globe, and a rich variety of video content that tells compelling stories about the men’s and women’s soccer games.

FIFA+ offers over 40,000 live football matches a year, with coverage from major leagues to grassroots competitions, and archival footage spanning decades. This unprecedented access to both live and on-demand football content makes FIFA+ an indispensable platform for fans, allowing them to engage more deeply with the sport they love.

“FIFA+ includes football content from every corner of the globe, aligning with FIFA’s vision to ensure football unites the world,” said Masahiro Aono, CEO of ACCESS Europe GmbH. “We are thrilled to extend the reach of FIFA+ by partnering with automobile OEMs and Smart TV brands and operators, to make premium football content freely accessible to fans worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for sports fans everywhere.”

With the integration of FIFA+ into ACCESS Europe’s NetRange Smart TV Portals and Twine4Car, fans will enjoy high-quality video streaming of live matches, on-demand (VOD) content in cars and on their Smart TVs, bringing the global passion for football directly into their living rooms and on the move. As a leading provider of white-label IVI, Smart TV and OTT ecosystems, ACCESS Europe will enable FIFA+ to reach millions of additional Smart TV users. By integrating FIFA+ into the NetRange Smart TV content offerings, ACCESS Europe is reinforcing its commitment to offering premium global content while enabling operators and TV manufacturers to enhance the value they provide to their customers.

SOURCE: ACCESS