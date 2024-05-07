Accelera battery system to power BMC Otomotiv electric transit buses in Europe

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., is collaborating with BMC Otomotiv, a leading manufacturer of buses and trucks in Turkey and throughout Europe, to provide battery solutions for their transit bus operations

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., is collaborating with BMC Otomotiv, a leading manufacturer of buses and trucks in Turkey and throughout Europe, to provide battery solutions for their transit bus operations. The companies have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for Accelera to power BMC’s city buses. This marks the first time the BP97E, Accelera’s latest nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack, will be used in operation in Europe.

The BP97E is a high-energy-density battery pack and is the latest development in Accelera’s NMC battery platform. Its single-pack storage capacity of up to 97 kWh makes it an effective solution for weight-sensitive applications. Its patented platform design and flexible mounting options make integrating into many types of electric buses and other applications simpler. Transit agencies can tailor the energy level needed to serve their communities through an onboard energy option of up to 582 kWh with a six-pack battery configuration. This will ensure efficient and reliable transportation for passengers while also promoting sustainability.

“The launch of our NMC battery in Turkey and Europe, in collaboration with BMC, is a milestone for Accelera as we expand our battery-electric offerings to new regions around the world,” said Brian Wilson, General Manager of eMobility for Accelera. “Collaborating with BMC to power their electric city buses demonstrates Accelera’s ability to deliver innovative, zero-emissions technologies, and we’re excited to work together to provide sustainable solutions for cities and towns across Europe.”

The city buses will be sold in Turkey, BMC’s domestic market, and will operate throughout Europe. These buses play a crucial role in large cities, which have high-capacity demands. The project is already underway, with the BP97E batteries expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024 and the buses expected to be delivered to customers in 2025.

Accelera’s multi-chemistry battery product portfolio includes nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are engineered to suit a variety of electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

SOURCE: Cummins