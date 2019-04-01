ABB drives future for German e-mobility with expanded charging portfolio

At this year’s Hannover Messe, ABB showcases its latest future proof e-mobility solutions, with the new compact DC Wallbox and recently launched Terra 54 DC fast charger.

Designed to meet the demands of an increasingly connected and sustainable society, ABB’s DC Wallbox and Terra 54 offer an output range of up to 920V, ensuring they can support all existing 500V battery EVs, plus the next generation of high-voltage electric vehicles.

Both are part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio of connected solutions, enabling authentication, integration with back offices and payment platforms, monitoring, remote diagnostics and repair, as well as over-the-air updates and upgrades.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s Global Business for Electric Vehicle Charging, comments: “ABB is at the forefront of developing smart and sustainable technology for the future of transportation. We have pioneered the creation of flexible and high quality electric charging systems which not only meet the needs of todays electric vehicles but ensure a quality solution is already in place for the higher voltage vehicles currently under development.”

DC Wallbox – a compact solution for fast charging

ABB’s DC Wallbox, which is now available for the German market, provides the ideal solution for the charging of EVs at offices, dealerships and public parking places. The compact DC wallbox* benefits from a maximum current of 60A delivering 24 kW peak power directly to the vehicle’s battery, allowing for a shorter charging time than the typical on-board converters, usually rated between 3 to 7 kW.

Available with single or twin outlets, the DC Wallbox supports both CCS and CHAdeMO standards. Day to day operation is simple thanks to a seven-inch full-color, daylight readable touchscreen display. Key functions include: starting and stopping of charge sessions, progress indication during charging, help menus, language selection, and PIN code access.

