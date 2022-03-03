A platform of the future, for the cars of today: Nissan details the architecture of its upcoming electric vehicles

The innovative CMF-EV platform, a critical component of Nissan’s electrification strategy, debuted on the Nissan Ariya all-electric coupé-crossover

Nissan takes an in-depth look at its latest electric vehicle architecture, the CMF-EV platform, shedding light on the intricacies underpinning its future electric models.

Affectionately known as a ‘magic flying carpet’ within Nissan, the CMF-EV platform affords extensive creative opportunities for designers to redefine driver and passenger experiences.

Designed to form the basis of a broad range of exciting electric vehicles, CMF-EV is set to be a critical component of Nissan Ambition 2030, the brand’s long-term vision to empower mobility and wider society with the power of electrification.

CMF-EV also brings further opportunities for collaboration. The platform leverages synergies within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, maximising manufacturing efficiency to achieve the partners’ common Alliance 2030 roadmap – bringing optimum value to customers heading into an exciting electrified future.

As recently announced by the Alliance partners, the platform will serve as the basis for 15 electric models by 2030.

“The CMF-EV platform is a marvel of creative engineering; from providing exceptional living-room style space – longer cabin length to vehicle length – to accommodating our state-of-the-art e-4ORCE drivetrain technology, its versatility gives us the ability to push the boundaries of engineering and design capabilities,” said Pierre Loing, Vice President, Product Planning, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

The EV-dedicated platform will play a key role in helping Nissan to bring an exciting line-up of electrified crossovers to Europe in line with the introduction of new emissions standards, with Ariya leading the way towards an electrified future.

At the heart of Nissan’s thrilling product offering will be a new all-electric crossover. Underpinned by the CMF-EV architecture, the model will be produced as part of Nissan’s EV36Zero initiative – the world’s first EV manufacturing ecosystem centred around Nissan’s world-class Sunderland plant in the UK.

“CMF-EV is defined by technological innovation and the potential of its modularity, paving the way for the next exciting generation of electric vehicles from Nissan and our Alliance partners,” added Pierre Loing.

Engineering a lounge for the road

Laying the groundwork for the open floor concept, Nissan’s engineers gave the CMF-EV platform a flat construction bed. Placeholders for electric motors were plotted directly adjacent to the front and rear axles, while the battery packs were designed to be as slim as possible, forming a structural support system for the platform.

The innovative architecture provided designers with a blank canvas, giving them the opportunity to explore the concept Ma – a Nissan design philosophy focused on mastering the potential of empty space.

With the concept of the architecture established, Ariya will serve as the first demonstration of the benefits of the CMF-EV platform. For example, placing the air conditioning unit further forward and optimising the front and rear seating positions in the absence of a transmission tunnel allowed Nissan’s designers to make use of all available space. The cabin of the Ariya has a profound sense of roominess with more legroom throughout – resulting in a lounge-like experience. The cabin space can be customised even further thanks to the movable central console.

“Nissan has entered a thrilling new chapter in its electrification story with Ariya. This landmark vehicle offered a unique opportunity for our global teams to showcase everything we’ve learned about electric mobility from the past decade and challenge expectations. It’s this ethos that the CMF-EV platform represents,” said David Moss, Senior Vice President, Regional Research & Development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

Power and control in perfect harmony

The innovative platform also rewards drivers. Providing customers with the flexibility to choose the right package for their needs, the CMF-EV platform can accommodate multiple specifications of power units and drivetrains – including a single-motor offering and dual-motor e-4ORCE configuration.

e-4ORCE is Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology. Through a series of precise motor and braking inputs, the innovative system strikes the perfect balance between powerful performance and unprecedented control – offering elevated driver confidence on a variety of road surfaces.

While delivering a dynamic but reassured driving experience behind the wheel, e-4ORCE also carefully minimises vehicle pitch under braking, optimising brake balance between the front and rear to provide a stable, smooth ride for driver and passengers.

SOURCE: Nissan