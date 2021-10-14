A major Unimog order: 135 vehicles for Romania’s road administration

Romania’s national road administration (CNAIR) has ordered 135 Unimog vehicles. The first batch of 45 vehicles has now been delivered to Romania. The remaining vehicles will follow in two further stages until 2023. The Unimog trucks will be used all over the country for all manner of road maintenance work. Those vehicles which have already been delivered to CNAIR are equipped with a range of implements for mowing operations and branch cutting tasks, as well as a for road cleaning and snow clearing applications. Thus, they can be used 365 days a year. All of the implements installed come from established manufacturers such as Mulag and Aebi Schmidt.
“There are many legendary vehicles, but most of them are already covered by the dust of history. That’s not the case with the Mercedes-Benz Unimog. It has very quickly become a living legend in the automotive industry. And so we’re even more pleased that the Romanian authorities have opted for this flagship vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks. What’s more, this year saw the Unimog celebrate its 75th birthday and we’re particularly proud that we were able to celebrate this in Romania with a project of such great national importance,” explains Valeriu Zaharia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania.
SOURCE: Daimler