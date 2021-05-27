A glimpse of inner beauty: All-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 makes global debut June 23

Today, INFINITI offers a taste of its upcoming all-new and most advanced crossover to date. The completely reimagined 2022 INFINITI QX60 will make its global debut June 23 in spectacular fashion

The appetite for a serene and spacious family crossover has never been greater.

Today, INFINITI offers a taste of its upcoming all-new and most advanced crossover to date. The completely reimagined 2022 INFINITI QX60 will make its global debut June 23 in spectacular fashion.

The all-new 2022 QX60 propels the bestselling nameplate forward with premium leather-appointments, intuitive technology, and beautiful ambient lighting. It is expected to arrive in North American showrooms in the fall of 2021, followed by other markets worldwide.

The upcoming three-row crossover continues an exciting era for INFINITI with sleek modern design, serene interior comfort, and confidence-inspiring technology.

The result? A new standard in three-row crossover utility that helps its owners #ConquerLifeInStyle.

SOURCE: INFINITI