A closer look at the upcoming CLA: Sporty design meets efficiency

In a first drive, Mercedes‑Benz CEO Ola Källenius gives detailed insights into the next-generation CLA at the Mercedes-Benz test facility in Immendingen. In this video format, the Mercedes‑Benz boss has previously tested the electric G in Austria and Sweden to give viewers a glimpse of what the future products with the three-pointed star have to offer. After the trip up the Schöckl mountain last year, Ola reunites with host Sarah Harman to reveal more details about the upcoming CLA due to premiere in 2025.

This new model is the first of an all-new family of cars, heralding a new chapter for the entry segment at Mercedes‑Benz. The CLA is designed to set new standards in range, efficiency, and charging speed, offering customers a choice between an advanced electric drivetrain and a high-tech electrified combustion engine. While the car is still a camouflaged prototype, Ola Källenius will reveal the headlight design in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ARBtZa2-gI

“With the CLA, we are ushering in a new era at Mercedes‑Benz. We will substantially elevate every aspect of what our customers can expect from a Mercedes in this segment. The modular platform allows for maximum flexibility: We can offer the CLA in both a state-of-the-art electric drivetrain version and a hybrid electrified combustion engine version. And our operating system, MB.OS, will make it into the most intelligent car we’ve ever built.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Drivetrain

The electric version of the CLA incorporates technology from the EQXX concept into series production. The next-generation electric drivetrain unit was developed by Mercedes‑Benz, ensuring high performance and efficiency. Thanks to a two-speed transmission, sporty performance and efficiency are in perfect balance.

The CLA will also be available with a newly-developed high-tech hybrid combustion engine. This engine, part of the MMA vehicle family, utilizes 48V technology combined with a new electrified transmission to deliver a highly efficient and enjoyable driving experience.

MBUX Virtual Assistant & MB.OS

The 2025 CLA will be the first vehicle to feature the new Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which includes the AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant. This system enhances the car-driver relationship with natural, intuitive interaction and proactive support.

Design

The CLA will incorporate elements from the Concept CLA Class, including distinctive headlights, depicted for the first time. The design will emphasize sportiness and modern aesthetics.

