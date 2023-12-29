50 more zero-emission Solaris buses for Madrid

The transport company EMT Madrid has placed an order for 20 low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric buses and 30 Urbino 12 electric buses

The transport company from the capital of Spain has decided to purchase 50 new zero-emission buses from Solaris. The order includes two popular models: the low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric and the classic Urbino 12 electric. These modern vehicles, equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries, will substantially contribute to the electrification of EMT Madrid’s fleet. Deliveries will be completed by the end of July 2024.

In accordance with the Sustainable Environmental Development Strategy of the Madrid City Council, known as “Madrid 360,” EMT Madrid aims to operate a fleet consisting entirely of low- and zero-emission buses. In December 2022, the company announced the retirement of the last vehicle with traditional combustion engine from service. As a result, Madrid became the first major European capital (in terms of population and the number of serviced buses) to be served exclusively by a low- and zero-emission municipal bus fleet. EMT’s strategic plan for 2025 also emphasizes clean energy sources, including the use of photovoltaic installations and green hydrogen.

“In recent weeks, we have received many impressive orders from customers across Europe. I am delighted that Madrid has joined their ranks, and with its declarations followed by concrete, bold actions, it sets a great example for transport operators and local governments across Europe. Congratulations, and we wish you continued success,” said Olivier Michard, Member of the Solaris Management Board for Sales and Marketing.

The low-entry Urbino 9 LE electric buses will make their debut on the streets of Madrid, while the 12-meter model Urbino 12 electric is already well-known to the Spanish operator. The buses will be powered by a central motor using energy from Solaris High Energy batteries. In both models, the driver’s cabin has been designed in compliance with EMT standards and requirements to provide a safe and ergonomic workspace with integrated driver assistance devices. Among the amenities worth mentioning is a modern monitoring system, replacing traditional mirrors. Regarding passenger capacity, the 9-meter version will accommodate 24 seated passengers, while the 12-meter version will have 28 seated passengers.

What is more, eSConnect service, additionally ordered by EMT Madrid, will further enhance the potential of the battery vehicle fleet. This system improves diagnostic and service capabilities and greatly facilitates precise route planning for individual lines.

EMT Madrid already has 250 Urbino 12 CNG buses and 60 Urbino 12 electric buses in its fleet. With the completion of the latest contract for 50 battery buses, the company will own a total of 360 modern, low- and zero-emission Solaris buses.

SOURCE: Solaris