320 horsepower confirmed for Acura Integra Type S; Full reveal next month

Acura today announced the highly-anticipated 2024 Integra Type S will launch this summer with an impressive 320 horsepower, 310 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading power-to-weight ratio, taking Integra performance to its highest levels yet. With power derived from a race-proven, high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine and paired exclusively with a precise, short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, the Integra Type S promises ultimate street performance delivered with premium appointments.

Geared for a new generation of enthusiast drivers, the 2024 Integra Type S will be officially revealed next month ahead of the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

SOURCE: Acura