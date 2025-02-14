30 years since the foundation stone was laid: M13 – a key pillar of Škoda’s production

On 14 February 1995, the foundation stone was laid in Mladá Boleslav for the brand-new M13 production hall dedicated to the pioneering Škoda Octavia

After Škoda Auto joined forces with the Volkswagen Group in 1991, a major investment programme was launched. One of its key milestones was introducing the groundbreaking Škoda Octavia model series, which required an entirely new production line at the Mladá Boleslav plant. Exactly 30 years ago, on 14 February 1995, the foundation stone for this facility was laid by then-President of the Czech Republic Václav Havel and Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch. The investment totalled CZK 11 billion, and by September 1996, production was already underway in Hall M13. Today, this state-of-the-art, highly flexible production line adapts to changing customer demands by building the Octavia with efficient combustion engines alongside the all-electric Enyaq family and the Elroq.

“Thirty years ago, the foundation stone was laid for our advanced M13 assembly hall, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Škoda Auto’s success story with the Octavia. Featuring cutting-edge technology, an innovative modular production system, and a strong focus on sustainability, this Volkswagen Group investment has continued to benefit Škoda Auto. Today, the Octavia still rolls off the M13 production line, also as a mild hybrid, alongside our all-electric Elroq and Enyaq family models. This flexibility ensures that Škoda’s Mladá Boleslav plant remains one of the most efficient production sites in Europe with an annual capacity by our M13 assembly hall alone of around 330,000 vehicles.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

A state-of-the-art production facility built in just 18 months

The symbolic laying of the foundation stone was attended by Czech President Václav Havel and Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piëch. Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Industry and Trade Vladimír Dlouhý and Škoda CEO Ludvík Kalma. The hall’s construction, designed by Munich-based architect Günter Henn’s studio, was completed in just 18 months, and the facility officially opened on 3 September 1996. It was one of Europe’s most advanced production plants and remains at the forefront today, thanks to significant investments and its transition to e-mobility.

With its modular manufacturing approach, the assembly process was optimised by transporting car bodies along a conveyor belt through the main section of the hall, where complete structural components and subassemblies – such as engines, seats, and wheels – were installed at designated stations following the just-in-time principle. The system significantly boosted efficiency while reducing costs. Alongside the new production line, Škoda Auto also made substantial investments in upgrading its pressing and welding shops and constructing a new paint shop. By also producing battery assemblies nearby for its all-electric models as well as other Volkswagen Group vehicles, Škoda creates additional synergies that benefit both its customers and overall business model.

The Škoda Octavia paved the way for global success

From the very beginning, it was clear that Škoda’s full potential could only be realised with an entirely new, modern model. That turning point came in 1996 with the launch of the Škoda Octavia. Production of the first-generation Škoda Octavia began in the newly built facility, which spanned 32,000 m2 and had an initial annual capacity of 90,000 vehicles. As a completely new model, it marked a turning point for the brand, setting it on a path to global success.

Built on Volkswagen Group’s PQ34 platform, the Octavia benefited from access to state-of-the-art components, including advanced powertrains, excellent equipment, and enhanced safety features. It was the first Škoda model to be equipped with side airbags – previously reserved for higher vehicle segments – and also introduced electronic stability control (ESP) to the brand’s line-up. Now in its updated fourth modern generation, the Octavia remains Škoda’s best-selling model, even in this milestone year as the company celebrates its 130th anniversary.

SOURCE: Škoda