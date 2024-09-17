299 times special: Audi exclusive makes the Audi e-tron GT more personal than ever

The Audi exclusive portfolio covers three main areas: full personalization, predefined design and stitching packages, and editions. Customers can choose from a range of eight main finishes for the interior, complemented by three accent colors – Alaska Blue, Iguana Green, and Calendula Yellow. They are showcased perfectly in the Bicolor packages for the Audi e-tron GT, for example. “We want to allow everyone to design their Audi to be as individual as they are,” says Michael Binder from the Audi exclusive Product Marketing team. “Every one of our customers wants to express themselves with their Audi – without saying a word. With the color and material combinations and our many years of experience, we help customers express their personality and individual style through their car.”

Successes and developments in customer service

Since 2005, Audi exclusive has emphasized its presence with its studios at the Audi Forum in Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt. Customers there receive comprehensive advice and enjoy direct access to the wide range of design options on offer. With the knowledge of their product experts, these centers of excellence are open to customers from all over the world to help them realize their preferences and personal vision. The entire spectrum of customization options can be experienced live on site, and tailor-made solutions are created in personal conversations.

A significant innovation was the introduction in 2022 of the Audi exclusive customizer*. This visualization tool provides detailed 3D renderings of thousands of exterior and interior color combinations, giving customers a taste of the virtually limitless customization possibilities.

Car enthusiasts will find the right range of exclusive and limited design-oriented elements for luxury and mid-range models at Audi exclusive. Customers of Audi exclusive value autonomy, luxury, high-quality materials, precise manufacturing and sustainability. On average, one in five Audi R8s delivered by Audi featured a personalized interior by Audi exclusive, making the R8 the most frequently equipped car by Audi exclusive to date.

The new Audi e-tron GT as a platform for creative innovations

With the introduction of the new S e-tron GT2, RS e-tron GT3, and RS e-tron GT performance4, Audi exclusive is setting benchmarks for the personalization of electric vehicles. The only Audi model to be built at Böllinger Höfe, the Audi e-tron GT family represents the Neckarsulm site, while the performance variant is the sporty flagship of the Audi portfolio. Audi is using the debut of the new electric Gran Turismo to introduce innovative, customized options from Audi exclusive. Through sophisticated elegance and advanced technology, the electric Gran Turismo is the perfect symbiosis of performance and high tech. With a wide range of finishes and materials, Audi exclusive allows customers to design their e-tron GT model to be one of a kind.

At market launch: e-tron GT models as an Audi exclusive edition

All three model variants of the new Audi e-tron GT are also available as a 299-unit limited Audi exclusive edition in North America, Europe, and other overseas markets. Since the creative minds at Audi find inspiration everywhere in their environment, it is no surprise that the Audi Design team turned to nature and its constant change to inspire the new worlds of color on offer. Like a kind of design sculpture, each new Audi e-tron GT is meant to always look exciting and fresh from every perspective. Color and trim designer Christopher Kroener was inspired by the subtle ways that nature changes temperature and light throughout the day. “Our choice of colors was not for a specific tone per se, but rather an emotional approach to the possibility of reproducing a fleeting moment of nature,” explains Kroener. Inspired by morning dew, Mint Gray evokes the fresh feeling of a morning walk, while Mora Violet provides a stylish contrast that reflects a strong, modern aesthetic.

Combined with creativity, an affinity for trends, and technical expertise, the new materials on offer help the new worlds of color make a stirring impact.

Exterior highlights in Arabica Gray and matte Neodymium Gold

One unmistakable feature of the series is the expressive exterior finish in Arabica Gray. Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, a very popular classic, inspired the color. Arabica Gray is versatile and premium quality. When viewed in the shade, the tone appears dark, but it takes on a golden hue when viewed in the light. This mix of brown, gold, and gray is unique. The luster of the finish is reminiscent of roasted coffee beans, and depending on the lighting, it can take on a unique depth and sophistication.

Based on the new 6 double-spoke RS design, the progressive wheel design of the Audi exclusive edition is available for the first time in black, matte Neodymium Gold, and burnished silver. This three-tone look echoes the bold hue of the Arabica Gray finish and elevates the appearance of the exterior to perfection. Metallic Neodymium underlines the car’s sporty elegance and exclusivity. “I took a new approach to the design of the different wheels, deliberately choosing not to use a dark aluminum and instead opting for a warmer variation that systematically reflects the gold particles in the Arabica Gray finish,” says wheel designer Andreas Valencia Pollex. “A vehicle’s wheels can harmoniously complement or radically change its overall look, just like your choice of shoes can complete your entire outfit.” During development, the wheel colors evolved from silver through black and bronze to their final iteration in bright gold. The desire for conspicuous elegance resulted in the increased use of matte Neodymium Gold. This extraordinary wheel color was first available for the RS 6 Avant performance5.

Interior highlights in Mint Gray and Mora Violet

The distribution of its colors gives the leather-free interior the appearance of a four-seater, but it legally seats five. The seats’ center panels, shoulder arches, and side bolsters come in Mint Gray to contrast with the Mora Violet areas. This is the first time that Audi exclusive has used these new colors. As a particular highlight, the decorative inlays on the instrument panel come in eucalyptus wood (in addition to carbon variations) trimmed in anthracite, which is used in this way for the first time. Eucalyptus is known for its characteristic look, created by the dense grain of light and dark waves. The distinctive Sport seats plus ensure maximum comfort. They are optionally available with ventilation and massage functions, either alone or in combination. The seats are upholstered in a combination of Cascade fabric, Dinamica microfiber, and Mono.pur 550 artificial leather with special waterfall stitching. Details such as door inserts in Mint Gray Dinamica microfiber with Audi exclusive badges, color-coordinated loudspeaker grilles, and switch covers, as well as color-coordinated seat belts, steering wheel, and floor mats round out the interior as an expressive statement.

Virtual environments

As part of the Audi exclusive edition, Audi is also making personalization possible in the digital world. Instead of an embossed number badge, the MMI indicates each limited model’s sequential number. Edition-specific MMI wallpaper with color-coordinated ambient lighting completes the digital experience. All previous MMI designs remain available along with these new features and can be freely selected by customers as before.

Individual customizations for the new Audi e-tron GT

In addition, Audi exclusive offers other packages that transform the interior into an expression of the customer’s personality through the use of contrasting colors. The two-tone Audi exclusive Bicolor design package is particularly noteworthy, combining fascinating charisma and differentiating colors. Interested customers can choose from four predefined interiors: Alaska Blue, Calendula Yellow, Iguana Green, or Crimson Red, each in combination with black. Contrasting stitching, exclusive leather accents on interior elements, and the air vent frames are color-coordinated with the selected package.

On the other hand, the Cognac Brown / Jet Gray design package sets a timeless accent characterized by an elegant command of style. The premium quality of the fine Cognac Brown Nappa leather, combined with subtle Jet Gray contrast stitching, gives the interior a sporty look with an understated touch. It stands as a stylish contrast to the vivid Bicolor packages.

For more intense color variations, the Audi exclusive stitching packages allow customers to choose distinctive stitching colors for a range of interior applications in combination with black leather to give their vehicle a sporty touch. What all the packages have in common is attention to detail, maximum precision, and the highest quality, all of which combine to give the interior a truly personal appearance.

In addition to these packages, which have been predefined by Audi design experts and will be expanded throughout the product’s lifecycle, another highlight is free personalization, which allows Audi exclusive customers to express their personal style on numerous interior components. These personalization offers have been in high demand since the launch of the Audi e-tron GT. The steering wheel is the most frequently personalized component, with 30% of all personalization requests, followed by the floor mats with 22%. The predefined design packages were used 16% of the time, a significant portion of the total Audi exclusive offering.

The creative minds at Audi will have no shortage of ideas going forward. Current developments in the field of digitalization point to a future where traditional design elements will increasingly blend with virtual immersion. This opens up new dimensions for customized experiences and increases the impact of the offerings. The Audi e-tron GT and Audi exclusive stand for this harmonious combination of progressive personalization and modern electric mobility.

*The configurator is available in German and English. Please select your preferred language directly within the configurator.