25th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz Atego: A truck as versatile as the transport tasks in distribution haulage

Mercedes-Benz Atego: Launched in 1998 with 25 basic types, six power output categories and four cab variants

The star among distribution haulage trucks is celebrating its 25th anniversary. In 1998, Daimler-Benz AG, as it was known at the time, presented the Mercedes-Benz Atego at the RAI International Commercial Vehicle Show in Amsterdam. After a total of 14 years, the Atego replaced the LK (“Leichte Klasse”; light class) model series. Its developers had one key objective in mind for the new generation: The configuration options of the new distribution haulage vehicle had to reflect the diversity of applications in the light to medium-duty truck segment. At that time, the broad spectrum ranged from professional freight forwarding vehicles with tarpaulin or box bodies to platform and tipper vehicles for the construction and construction-related sectors as well as models with special equipment for municipal services, right down to its use as a platform for a host of bodies for special-purpose vehicles.

The Atego initially covered the segment with a permissible gross mass of between 6.5 t and 15 t. The vehicle range comprised 25 basic types, six power output categories and four cab variants to meet the diverse requirements of the light to medium-duty truck segment. Customers could choose between the OM 904 LA model series four-cylinder in-line diesel engines and the OM 906 LA model series six-cylinder in-line diesel engines. They generated 90 to 205 kW (122 to 279 hp) and a torque of 470 to 1,300 Nm from 4.25 and 6.37 liters of displacement respectively, the maximum of which was achieved between 1,200 and 1,600 rpm.

From the very beginning of the model series, Mercedes-Benz’s aspiration was to set a new benchmark for profitability. In order to offer fleet operators maximum availability and appealing operating costs, major assemblies’ mileage was increased to 600,000 km and maintenance intervals were significantly extended.

The demands for comfort and convenience in the workplace had also increased significantly. Research had shown that drivers get in and out of the vehicle on average 30 times a day during goods distribution. The design of the Atego takes this into account. The Atego’s innovative frame concept created exemplary access and cross-cab access conditions to make it easier for professional drivers to work in urban and regional distribution haulage. Four cab variants took into account the different requirements in the light and medium-duty truck segment. In addition to the compact versions for distribution haulage and construction site deployment, they also included a version for light long-distance haulage.

Mercedes presented the “Heavy-Duty Atego” at IAA Commercial Vehicles in 1998

Just six months later, on the occasion of the 57th IAA Commercial Vehicles Trade Show, Daimler-Benz followed up and presented the “heavy-duty Atego” with a higher frame, the large-capacity and the even more powerful OM 926 LA six-cylinder in-line engine (7.2 l displacement, 240 kW/326 hp) and permissible gross vehicle weights of 18 to 26 tons, in 17 basic types and two power output categories (170 kW/231 hp and 205 kW/279 hp, 1,300 Nm). With this model, the vehicle manufacturer closed the gap to the heavy-duty Actros model series. The Telligent maintenance system meant maintenance work was only required if this was also necessary according to the actual vehicle usage. Consequently, the brand once again demonstrated how to effectively reduce vehicle operating costs.

Mercedes-Benz Atego Crowned “International Truck of the Year 1999”

The new Mercedes-Benz Atego immediately impressed the haulage world and won the coveted title of “International Truck of the Year 1999”. But even an award-winning bestseller can’t rest on its laurels and needs regular revisions in order to continue to set benchmarks in the segment. With the first facelift in 2004, the Atego was fitted with a new, groundbreaking transmission. The G85-6 with Telligent automatic gearshift system including ABS and ASR safety systems as well as the Brake Assist system BAS boosted ride comfort to a level previously only achieved by Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty trucks while, at the same time, these features optimized road safety. The engine range was also enhanced and, thanks to BlueTec SCR emissions technology, it was adapted to the requirements of the Euro IV and V or EEV emissions standards. On the basis of metered AdBlue injection, it was possible to effectively eliminate around 60% of nitrogen from the exhaust gas, while soot particles were captured by a high-performance diesel particulate filter.

The cab, which was now available in the distribution haulage, long-distance haulage and Comfort variants, was now even more precisely tailored to the application-specific requirements and the instrument panel carrier was adapted to look like that of a modern passenger car. The Atego finally brought the era of harsh commercial vehicle charm in the light to medium-duty segment to an end.

First Series-Production Truck with Parallel Hybrid Drive

In 2010, the BlueTEC Hybrid 1222L model was the first series-production truck with a diesel-electric parallel hybrid drive and EU homologation. In addition to the 160 kW (218 hp) OM 924, the 12-ton vehicle was equipped with a water-cooled electric motor generating 44 kW (60 hp) maximum power output. This unit was able to drive the truck fully electrically at low speeds. The diesel engine kicked in at higher speeds and with high load requirements. The electric motor also served as an alternator and was thus able to recover kinetic energy in overrun as well as braking phases to temporarily store it in the lithium-ion battery pack of the Atego until the next acceleration procedure. This reduced fuel consumption by up to 20 percent and on average by 10 to 15 percent in urban distribution haulage. For this reason, the Atego was awarded the German Sustainability Award 2010 by Stiftung Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis e.V. (“German Sustainability Award Foundation”). The following year, the Atego was once again crowned “Truck of the Year”.

Second generation with highly efficient Euro VI engines

In 2013, the second generation of the distribution haulage specialist bearing the three-pointed star was rolled out – this time with Euro VI-compliant engines from the OM 934 LA and OM 936 LA model series. Their most recent versions still power the Atego today. The power output now ranged from 115 to 220 kW (156 to 299 hp). Despite the high emissions quality requirements, engine developers managed to reduce consumption by an average of five percent compared with the previous generation. They pulled out all the stops to achieve this. This success came thanks to cutting-edge common rail injection, which replaced the unit injector elements, as well as high ignition pressures and aerodynamic optimizations on the cab. In addition, they managed to cut AdBlue consumption to 2 to 2.5 percent of diesel consumption. Various design measures ensured that the payload did not have to be reduced. Maintenance intervals increased again to now 120,000 kilometers, a plus of 20 percent. This meant that number crunchers would also be pleased about the significant progress made.

Power Shift 3 ensures high levels of driving comfort and profitability

A particular advance in comfort, convenience and efficiency was once again made possible by a transmission that instantly became very popular in the Atego’s big brother. The automated PowerShift 3 transmission with six and eight gears plus EcoRoll mode now managed the power output of the Atego as standard. The times of the typical clicking noise of the Telligent gearshift system had thus come to an end. Drivers now engaged gears using an elegant combination switch. A manual transmission with six or eight gears plus crawler gears was only available as an option. For municipal and other special applications, there was also a manual transmission with crawler gear for slow travel or a five-speed automatic transmission. The introduction of ESP vehicle dynamics as standard represented a quantum leap in safety.

With the introduction of the second generation, the cab suspension system also underwent a key revision: Atego drivers experienced levels of comfort that they were previously only familiar with in the Actros. Since then, customers have been able to choose from four versions and three lengths. The ClassicSpace S-cab is available in a normal and extended version. In addition, there is the L cab as a Classic or BigSpace version with high roof. In the large cab, a single-piece bed with a seven-zone cold foam mattress also enables the occasional long-distance haulage trip. A crewcab with six seats is also available for fire service departments, technical aid agencies or municipal operations.

Mercedes-Benz uptime increases availability and reduces operating costs

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz made another significant step forward in its efforts to reduce operating costs and increase availability. Mercedes-Benz Uptime has since also been available for the Atego. The service provides the vehicle operator and Mercedes-Benz Service with insights into the vehicle status in real time. They are also able to independently interpret status messages received from the truck and derive instructions from them. This avoids unplanned downtimes and also allows maintenance and service requirements to be planned in a way that is as proactive as possible so that it does not disrupt logistics processes. Even after 25 years and in the second generation, the Mercedes-Benz Atego is keeping the promise made at the introduction of the Atego in 1998 that the new star in distribution haulage would achieve the best results in terms of comfort, convenience and safety in the segment. After all this time, it has remained a cutting-edge product that meets the diverse requirements of the segment and fleets.

Latest safety assistance systems in the Atego from 2024

From April 2024, the Atego will be equipped with the very latest safety assistance systems. These include the Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA6) emergency braking assistant and the Active Sideguard Assist 2 (ASGA 2) turning assistant. The basis for this is a new electronics platform and the associated sensor fusion, merging radar and camera data for an even larger view to the front and side. Daimler Truck goes far beyond the legal requirements with its safety assistance systems in many areas. For example, ABA 6 can actively intervene in the braking process and, at speeds of up to 60 km/h, automatically brake not only for stationary vehicles, but also for crossing or oncoming road users or those changing lanes.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck