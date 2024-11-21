2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a finalist in the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards

ID. Buzz is one of three finalists in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a finalist in the 2025 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards. It is one of three finalists in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category; the winners will be announced at the Detroit Auto Show on January 10, 2025.

“We are so honored to be in final contention for the prestigious NACTOY awards,” said Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Volkswagen Brand North American Region. “It speaks volumes that the jury is seeing the value of the ID. Buzz. The Buzz is about so much more than getting from point A to point B. With its combination of retro looks and modern technology, it creates more smiles per mile on every journey.”

The prestigious awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. Vehicles are evaluated by a jury of 50 experienced automotive journalists who write for a wide variety of print, online and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada.

In September, the ID. Buzz made the list of 10 semi-finalists in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category, which included the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Honda Prologue, Volvo EX90, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Wagoneer S, Lincoln Nautilus, Porsche Macan EV, and Toyota Land Cruiser. Of the 10, seven, including ID. Buzz are electric vehicles—a testament to how much the utility market has changed.

The 2025 ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, reimagined for the electric future. The MEB architecture allows Volkswagen to return to its roots with the short overhangs and long wheelbase, while the modern package is finished off with cutting-edge EV technology and advanced driver assistance features. All models feature a 91-kWh battery; rear-wheel-drive models have 282 horsepower and 234 miles of EPA-estimated range, while 4Motion® models have 335 horsepower and 231 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Retro-inspired styling complete with an oversized VW logo and available vibrant two-tone exterior options compliments the spacious interior featuring three available color themes: Moonlight, Dune, and Copper. Standard features include a 12.9-inch infotainment display, 30-color ambient lighting system, IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology, and Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition trims include Easy Open for the sliding doors and tailgate, Harmon Kardon™ premium audio, and an electrochromic panoramic glass roof. Offering both bench and captain’s seat options, the ID. Buzz can accommodate up to seven passengers, making it an ideal family vehicle that is sure to turn heads. Arriving in dealerships in December pricing for the 2025 ID. Buzz starts at an MSRP of $59,995 for Pro S models.

SOURCE: Volkswagen