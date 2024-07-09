2025 Honda Pilot SUV earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating

Five Honda models now rated 2024 TSP or better by IIHS

The 2025 Honda Pilot SUV has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest accolade, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. Contributing to its overall rating, the Pilot earned top ratings from IIHS in Crash Worthiness evaluations and in pedestrian front crash prevention and headlight performance. Enhanced rear seat belts in the 2025 Pilot also improved second-row passenger protection in IIHS’ updated moderate overlap front test. A combined five Honda models have now earned 2024 TSP ratings or better.

Based on Honda’s long standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all 2025 Pilot models are equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a “front crash prevention” system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing® is now standard on all new Honda models, found on nearly 8 million Honda brand vehicles on U.S. roads today.

All Honda vehicles benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems. When the Pilot was last fully redesigned for the 2023 model year, Honda engineers enhanced ACE™ with a new structure that is optimized and integrated into the front sub-frame and side-frame that improves Pilot’s crash compatibility with smaller vehicles, and occupant protection in oblique frontal collisions. At that time, the new Pilot also added Honda’s award-winning front passenger airbag that uses a three-chamber design that is particularly beneficial in angled frontal impacts in which lateral collision forces can cause an occupant’s head to rotate severely or slide off the airbag, increasing the chance of serious injury. For 2025, the standard load-limiting retractors for the outboard second-row seats received updated load force settings to further mitigate potential injuries measured in IIHS testing.

In addition to IIHS testing, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA’s 2024 and 2025 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score1.

For complete details on the innovative approaches used to achieve outstanding safety in the Honda Pilot, go to the

“Safety & Driver-Assistive Technology” section of the Pilot press kit that can be found here: Pilot info.

Honda 2024 IIHS Award Winners:

2024 Honda Accord (TSP+)

2024 Honda CR-V (TSP)

2024 Honda HR-V (TSP+)

2024 Honda Odyssey (TSP)

2025 Honda Pilot (TSP+)

SOURCE: Honda