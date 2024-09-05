2025 Honda Civic two-motor hybrid system wins prestigious “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

With praise for its power, efficiency and refinement from the editors at WardsAuto, the Honda two-motor hybrid system powering the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

A key step in the Honda electrification strategy, the new fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid system that powers Civic hybrid models maximizes efficiency without compromising dynamic performance or passenger and cargo space to deliver a sportier and more pleasant driving experience, with substantially higher fuel economy ratings than the outgoing turbo models.

Variants of the two-motor hybrid system are also available in the Honda Accord and CR-V and represents more than 50% of Accord and CR-V sales. In 2023, Honda CR-V was America’s best-selling hybrid vehicle and Accord hybrid sedan was the country’s best-selling hybrid car.

Hybrid system made in Ohio

The all-new fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid-electric power unit is built* by associates at the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio. It is paired with an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, made* at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. All major components in the engine have been redesigned and improved, including the block, which now features stronger main bearing caps, cylinder head, crank, connecting rods and camshafts. For the first time these components are manufactured at the Anna Engine Plant, improving production efficiencies and increasing capacity.

More information about the manufacture of the Honda two-motor hybrid system and 2.0-liter engine is available here.

* using domestic and globally-sourced parts

