2024 Mitsubishi Outlander named IIHS Top Safety Pick

Both ICE and Plug-in Hybrid variants of Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship SUV receive IIHS Top Safety Pick vehicle safety award for consecutive model years

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that the new 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander has joined the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (models built after May, 2023) as a 2023 calendar-year Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) winner. When choosing the perfect vehicle for a family, safety ratings are always a primary shopping metric, and Outlander excels here.

The 2024 Outlander earned the IIHS TSP designation with Good ratings in IIHS’s updated evaluation for side crashworthiness; standard-equipped headlights and the driver-side small overlap frontal, passenger-side small overlap frontal, and original moderate-overlap frontal crash test evaluations. Outlander also scored a Superior rating for its forward collision-mitigation system’s vehicle-to-pedestrian daytime performance. The 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is also expected to carry over its existing TSP rating from the 2023 model year.

“With seven-passenger seating, a suite of modern safety features, and the most sophisticated Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system we’ve ever offered, the Outlander was made to be a family vehicle,” said Mark Chaffin, CEO of MMNA. “Our commitment to customer safety is paramount, and it’s great to be recognized by a respected organization like IIHS for the work put in by our engineering teams to maximize safety performance in our best-equipped, most-advanced SUV.”

Both the 2024 Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offer an impressive array of standard and available Advanced Driver Assist Systems6 to increase driver convenience, confidence and occupant safety. Available MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.1

Depending on trim level, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system.2, 3, 4, 5, 7

IIHS is an independent, nonprofit organization that researches, performs evaluations, and assesses safety ratings in crashworthiness and crash-avoidance testing of production vehicles. The TSP designation is awarded for models attaining “Good” ratings in IIHS’ driver-side and passenger-side small overlap frontal tests, original moderate overlap frontal, and an Acceptable rating in IIHS’ updated side crashworthiness crash evaluations. Additionally, vehicles must be available with an advanced or superior rating for daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors