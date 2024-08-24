2024 Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa kicks off at the Zhejiang International Circuit

The 2024 Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa kicked off at the Zhejiang International Circuit, with Lamborghini Revuelto[1] and Huracán Tecnica[2] making a phenomenal appearance

The 2024 Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa kicked off at the Zhejiang International Circuit, with Lamborghini Revuelto[1] and Huracán Tecnica[2] making a phenomenal appearance. This is the dynamic debut of the Revuelto – Lamborghini’s first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) in China, delivering unrivalled driving excitement on the track to customers and enthusiasts.

Mr. Konstantin Sychev, Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini Chinese mainland, Hong Kong & Macao, remarked, “Since its launch, the Revuelto has been highly appreciated by the market. For our customers waiting for car delivery and also our prospects, the Esperienza Corsa is the first time and also a great opportunity to test the car on track for the first time.”

The Zhejiang International Circuit boasts 16 corners designed with different radii for varying speeds, and the track winds gracefully along the contours of mountainous terrain. The Lamborghini supersports cars, as they navigate these turns and surge ahead, unleash remarkable performance and handling capabilities.

The dynamic debut of the Revuelto in China offered customers unparalleled and thrilling driving experiences and iconic brand DNA of Lamborghini supersports cars on the racetrack. An output of 1,015 CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new naturally-aspirated V12 engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that is installed on a Lamborghini with a 12-cylinder engine for the first time. The Revuelto adopts advanced chassis and aerodynamic designs and is fitted with a 100% carbon fiber front structure, setting a new benchmark in performance and driving pleasure. The pinnacle of dynamic performance was reached in Corsa, the driving mode designed to highlight the Revuelto’s dynamic capabilities on the track.

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica also showcased its exciting driving dynamics on the racetrack. Designed specifically for drivers seeking the purest Lamborghini driving experience, both on the road and on the track, while balancing exceptional performance with lifestyle aspirations, the Huracán Tecnica features a redesigned front and rear body with sharper lines that contribute to enhanced aerodynamic performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2 L V10 engine that generates 640 CV and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, the Huracán Tecnica demonstrates robust acceleration, outstanding agility and dynamic prowess during high-speed racing on the racetrack. The Huracán Tecnica also presented incomparable performance in field test drive programs. During the drifting experience, with the roaring engine sound, powerful output, combining optimum traction and increased oversteering behavior ensured by P-TCS (Performance Traction Control System), contributed to perfect stance and drifting trajectory.

The Esperienza Corsa organized by Squadra Corse – Lamborghini’s motorsport division is one of Lamborghini’s exclusive driving programs that provides customers with professional test drive programs and access into the world of Lamborghini. As the tire partner of 2024 Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa, Bridgestone provided Revuelto and Huracán Tecnica with high-performance tires to contribute to their extreme performance on the track.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP).

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Tecnica: Fuel consumption combined: 14,5 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 328 g/km (WLTP).

SOURCE: Lamborghini