2023 Cadillac LYRIQ debuts, heralding an all-electric future

Today marked a pioneering moment for Cadillac that illuminates the brand’s future and resets the fundamental notions of luxury motoring. The production debut of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is the culmination of a century of innovation and the beginning of a great new era. With testing of Cadillac’s inaugural luxury SUV running ahead of schedule, the brand announced that customers may place order reservations beginning in September 2021, with initial availability starting the first half of 2022.

“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” said Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac. “The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”

At launch, LYRIQ will be available with premier technologies and stirring performance capabilities enabled by the vehicle’s dedicated electric architecture. A 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque — and a Cadillac-estimated over 300 miles of range with a full charge1.

“Thanks to the modular and highly flexible Ultium Platform that powers LYRIQ, along with advanced virtual development tools, Cadillac has been able to accelerate development and put more real-world miles on prototypes sooner than expected,” said Jamie Brewer, LYRIQ chief engineer. “It’s exciting to see our objectives realized on the road — and it means we are on track to bring this pioneering electric luxury vehicle to customers nine months earlier than originally planned.”

LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes2 of charging time. For home charging2, LYRIQ offers a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge3.

To help customers take full control of their electric driving experience, LYRIQ will feature next-generation variable Regen on Demand technology4, along with the convenience of One-Pedal Driving5. With Cadillac’s new variable Regen on Demand4, drivers can control how quickly LYRIQ slows down or comes to a complete stop5 using a pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel. Both technologies make use of regenerative braking to help maximize electric driving efficiency.

Additional 2023 LYRIQ highlights include:

Available Super Cruise 6 , the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads

, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads A stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over 1 billion colors

Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system

Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers

KeyPass digital vehicle access

Dual level charge cord

Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels

Customers will be able to select from Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

“LYRIQ represents a clean-sheet design that sets the standard for the future of Cadillac,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design. “The objective I gave my team was to design the LYRIQ with the level of detail that they would a show car. The customer should feel like they’re driving in the future.”

The interior is clean and simple with a focus on secondary and tertiary design elements, including intricate laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor, which has never been done before. The large, curved LED screen is the centerpiece and all the components are incorporated artfully, blurring the lines of separation among technology, lighting and decor.

Perhaps the most striking example of Cadillac’s next iteration of brand styling is its distinctive black crystal grille.

“We wanted to give the vehicle a face, making sure it looks distinctly Cadillac,” said Smith. The signature vertical lighting is emphasized through lighting choreography. The exterior lighting is a major technological breakthrough, allowing Cadillac to deliver on the promise of truly vertical lamps, an industry first.

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is expected to go into production in the first quarter of 2022, with pricing starting at $59,9907. It will be produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility, which is receiving a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill, by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.

A new ad campaign featuring the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ debuts April 25, during the Oscars broadcast.

