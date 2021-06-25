Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Tokyo.
Below is the overview of the meeting.
１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)
– Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus
– Item 2: To Elect 11 Directors
２．Details
– Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Convention Hall (B2 floor), <Tokyo, Japan>
– Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)
– Time Ended: 11:27 JST (Previous year: 11:01 JST)
– Time Required: 87 minutes（Previous year: 61 minutes)
– Number of Shareholders Attended: 231 (Previous year: 145)
– Number of Inquirers: 11 people (Previous year:8)
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Corp