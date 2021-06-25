Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Tokyo.

Below is the overview of the meeting.

１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)

– Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus

– Item 2: To Elect 11 Directors

２．Details

– Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Convention Hall (B2 floor), <Tokyo, Japan>

– Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)

– Time Ended: 11:27 JST (Previous year: 11:01 JST)

– Time Required: 87 minutes（Previous year: 61 minutes)

– Number of Shareholders Attended: 231 (Previous year: 145)

– Number of Inquirers: 11 people (Previous year:8)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Corp