2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback earn 2021 IIHS ‘TOP SAFETY PICK+’ distinction

Following a recent interior and exterior refresh, the 2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback models have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2021 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” designation

Following a recent interior and exterior refresh, the 2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback models have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2021 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” designation. These models join the 2021 Audi A6, A6 allroad, A7, e-tron and e-tron Sportback as 2021 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” recipients.

In 2021 IIHS testing, “TOP SAFETY PICK+” requires vehicles to earn “Good” ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations — the driver-side and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also earn advanced or superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come equipped with good or acceptable headlights across all trims and packages.

For 2021, the refreshed Q5 models introduce new and advanced headlight systems for all trim lines that meet the required minimum performance rating. The standard full LED headlights for Premium and Premium Plus trims were rated “Acceptable”, while the Matrix-design LED headlights that come standard in the Prestige trim were rated as “Good”.

In addition, the standard camera-based Audi pre sense city front crash prevention system and the available radar based Audi pre sense front system earn “Superior” ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and “Advanced” ratings in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

The Audi Q5 models offer a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features including:

In the case of an impending collision, standard Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts.

can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts. Standard Audi pre sense® city uses a camera to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations. If necessary, the car starts to apply brakes and is able to bring the vehicle to a full stop within system limits. At speeds below 25 mph, it can help prevent accidents within the system limits, and below 52 mph the vehicle will react to pedestrians under system limits.

uses a camera to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations. If necessary, the car starts to apply brakes and is able to bring the vehicle to a full stop within system limits. At speeds below 25 mph, it can help prevent accidents within the system limits, and below 52 mph the vehicle will react to pedestrians under system limits. Available Park assist can automatically steer the car into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. It uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, and on the sides. The driver only has to accelerate, brake, and shift gears.

can automatically steer the car into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. It uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, and on the sides. The driver only has to accelerate, brake, and shift gears. Standard Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.

provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph. Standard lane-departure warning helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and wheel vibration, at speeds above 40 mph.

helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and wheel vibration, at speeds above 40 mph. Standard Rear cross-traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles and, in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle.

(as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles and, in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle. Available Adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam assist helps accelerate, brake and maintain speed and distance. The system uses radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors to continuously monitor the environment and help assist with highway driving.

helps accelerate, brake and maintain speed and distance. The system uses radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors to continuously monitor the environment and help assist with highway driving. Available Top view camera system uses front, rear and side-view cameras that allow the MMI system to stitch them together to display a simulated 360-degree view of the space around the vehicle for parking and narrow-spaces.

SOURCE: Audi