2021 Acura TLX Sport Sedan earns pinnacle safety award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

TLX achieves highest possible 2020 IIHS safety rating: TOP SAFETY PICK+

2021 TLX debuted all-new passenger front airbag design, recently dubbed a “Best of What’s New” by Popular Science magazine

The all-new 2021 Acura TLX sport sedan has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the highest possible safety rating from the Institute. The 2021 TLX earned TSP+ by achieving a top rating of “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests, a “SUPERIOR” rating for its Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection as part of the standard AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technology, and standard “GOOD” rated headlights. The all-new TLX joins the Acura RDX compact SUV in receiving the Institute’s pinnacle 2020 award for the brand.

Continuing to advance Acura’s “Safety Through Innovation” approach to enhancing safety performance, the 2021 TLX features the newest generation of Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, new high-strength steel door stiffener rings, and for the first time, eight airbags, which includes new driver and front-passenger knee airbags. The AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies is standard on every 2021 TLX, which, in addition to Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection, includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights help TLX achieve its best-in-class ratings.

Breaking new ground in safety equipment, the all-new TLX debuted an innovative new multi-chamber passenger front airbag technology which was recently recognized as a “Best of What’s New” for 2020 by Popular Science and was further distinguished as the “Grand Award” winner among all of the year’s automotive award entrants. Representing a major leap forward in airbag design, it is the world’s first passenger front airbag intended to address the recently recognized issue of severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. This ground- breaking new technology also will be standard equipment on the all-new 2022 Acura MDX 3- row luxury SUV when it goes on sale early next year.

Full details on Acura’s next-generation passenger front airbag and other safety innovations, as featured in the all-new 2021 TLX, can be found here: acura.us/safetyinnovation .

To earn the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn “GOOD” crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. The vehicle also needs available front crash prevention (standard on TLX) that earns an “ADVANCED” or “SUPERIOR” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to- pedestrian testing and standard headlights with a “GOOD” or “ACCEPTABLE” rating.

