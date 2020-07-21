2020 Audi e-tron Sportback earns ‘2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick+’ rating

The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback has earned a “2020 Top Safety Pick+” designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, denoting the highest rating awarded through a number of evaluations. The 2020 e-tron Sportback is the second fully electric model from the brand, following the 2019 Audi e-tron SUV, which became the first EV from any manufacturer to be awarded with a 2019 Top Safety Pick+ designation.

The Audi e-tron Sportback comes standard with a 95 kW battery pack, which allows it to travel up to an EPA-estimated 218 miles on a single charge. The battery pack has an integrated lattice structure and aluminum frame that makes it an integral part of the body structure, providing a feeling of solidity to drivers and passengers from inside the vehicle and helping dissipate energy in the event of a collision.

Through IIHS’s evaluations, the e-tron Sportback body and structure exceled in safety performance, earning the top “Good” rating in six areas of crashworthiness performance: small front overlap collision evaluations on both the driver and passenger sides, moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength and head restraints and seat performance.

The e-tron Sportback also earned a “Good” rating with its standard Matrix Design LED headlights and “Superior” with standard automatic emergency braking as part of Audi pre sense® front. Audi Pre sense® front can help detect pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path at speeds of up to 52 mph and can detect vehicles at speeds of up to 155 mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected.

Distinguished by its refined coupe SUV design, the e-tron Sportback offers everyday utility and a distinct road presence and marks yet another milestone toward Audi’s goal of electrifying approximately 30% of its U.S. lineup by 2025.

The e-tron Sportback joins the previously announced 2020 Audi A6 sedan and A6 allroad as 2020 Top Safety Pick+ winners. New for 2020, the A6 allroad has made its way back to Audi’s U.S. lineup for the first time in 15 years, powered exclusively by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 that sends 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission to all four wheels via quattro® all-wheel drive.

2020 IIHS “Top Safety Pick+” is based on “good” ratings in six crashworthiness tests plus no less than an “acceptable” rating for standard headlights, and no less than an “advanced” rating for both front crash prevention tests. For vehicle test details visit www.iihs.org.

SOURCE: IIHS