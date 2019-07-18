2019 Jeep® Wrangler named Kelley Blue Book’s Most Awarded Car of 2019

2019 Jeep® Wrangler achieves top spot among all vehicles

2019 Wrangler previously named to KBB.com’s list of 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 and winner of Best Resale Value and 5-year Cost-to-Own awards

The 2019 Jeep® Wrangler has been named Kelley Blue Book’s Most Awarded Car of 2019, beating out more than 350 automotive models available in the marketplace today to win the title.

Kelley Blue Book’s experts recently sorted through the winners from all of its 2019 awards programs, compiling lists of the vehicles and brands that were recognized most often this year.

“Kelley Blue Book’s expert editors drive and review nearly every new car on the road each year, so we have an abundance of knowledge that fuels our editorial awards and accolades, while our analysts evaluate tremendous amounts of data to help determine which vehicles make the cut for Kelley Blue Book’s awards,” said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. “Kelley Blue Book’s Most Awarded Car for 2019 is the Jeep Wrangler, a recently redesigned icon and perennial favorite that excels in many categories.”

Kelley Blue Book’s major annual awards programs include the Best Buy Awards, Best Auto Tech Awards, Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. In addition, the various car accolade lists created by Kelley Blue Book’s editorial staff this year, including the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000, Best Family Cars, 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 and many more, also were factored into the final count.

“Delivering an unmatched combination of leading 4×4 capability, increased fuel efficiency courtesy of several powertrain options, including our new 2.0-liter mild hybrid with eTorque technology, more ride comfort, more interior comfort and advancements in safety and technology, the newest generation of our Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind SUV that consumers everywhere want to own,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “We’re thrilled that the Kelley Blue Book editors have recognized Jeep Wrangler as the most awarded car of 2019, in addition to previously being on KBB.com’s list of 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 and winner of Best Resale Value and 5-year Cost-to-Own awards. This award demonstrates how broad the appeal is for the all-new Jeep Wrangler.”

SOURCE: FCA