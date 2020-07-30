200 Series Land Cruiser Heritage Edition makes second climb in 2021

New and classic Cruisers are connected through the decades by world-renowned capability, an adventurous streak and Toyota’s core values of quality, dependability and reliability. The 2021 Land Cruiser is no different, with brand offerings and leadership owners have come to know and love, garnering a few new looks as the Heritage Edition kicks off its second climb.

Maximized for More to Enjoy

The Heritage Edition honors this legendary vehicle’s continuous evolution with a full suite of features with its initial launch for the 2020 model year – including an exclusive two-row seat offering that allowed for more cargo capacity. For 2021, third-row seating will be an available option on the Heritage Edition to allow for more adventure seekers to experience the ride. This will be the same three-row seating configuration offered on the base model. All the premium and functional interior appointments from the 2020 Heritage Edition and base model carry over for 2020 and will have a starting MSRP of $85,815. Starting MSRP for the Heritage Edition with three-row option will be announced closer to its start of production in September of 2020.

Finding a Gray Area in the Mix

2021 model year will also offer a few more exterior outfits to go with an already stellar stylish ensemble. The 2021 Heritage Edition will bring in two new exterior colors to join Midnight Black Metallic and Blizzard Pearl. Classic Silver Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic now complete the exterior color lineup, and will be complemented nicely with a black-accented grille and bronze-colored BBS 18 x 8.0-inch forged aluminum wheels featuring a “TOYOTA” center cap. A vintage-style Land Cruiser exterior badge evokes the vehicle’s long, accomplished history in an understated way.

As the saying goes, don’t fix it. The Toyota Land Cruiser remains a benchmark for combining no-compromise capability with coddling luxury. Its sole available powertrain is a sturdy yet refined 381-horsepower 5.7-liter DOHC V8 engine, which produces 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The 8-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) teams with a versatile full-time 4WD system, which uses a TORSEN limited-slip locking center differential and a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low-range.

Its off-road capability is rooted in high-strength body-on-frame construction and sophisticated double-wishbone front and four-link coil-spring rear suspension. Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) hydraulically adjusts the stabilizer bars to enhance on-road smoothness and off-road wheel articulation. Off-road prowess is supported by a plethora of advanced assist technologies, including Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, CRAWL Control, and Off-Road Turn Assist. Using the Multi-Terrain Select system, the driver can match wheel slip control to the surface and driving conditions. Skid plates help to protect the front suspension, radiator, fuel tank and transfer case, and Multi-Terrain Monitor provides nearly 360-degree visibility on tight trails. Equipped with a standard Trailer Towing Package, the Land Cruiser can pull a trailer up to 8,100 pounds.

All Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). Using millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera sensor to detect a preceding pedestrian or a preceding vehicle, TSS-P Pre-Collision System is designed to automatically apply braking if necessary, to help mitigate or avoid collisions in certain conditions. The system includes Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beams. In addition to TSS-P, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard.

The 2021 Land Cruiser 200 Series will carry over its full complement of amenities, including ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping and memory, power moonroof, four-zone automatic climate control with 28 cabin air vents and Smart Key keyless entry with push-button start.

A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system features standard Premium JBL® Audio with Integrated Navigation, 14 JBL speakers, split-screen capability, advanced voice recognition, Siri® Eyes Free mode, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® connectivity and music streaming, and Qi wireless phone charging with compatible phones.

For over 60 years, one model name has been a constant in Toyota’s American dealerships: Land Cruiser. The full-capability, premium-luxury 2021 Land Cruiser may seem worlds away from its bare-bones, mountain-climbing ancestor, but the two are linked by the common thread of all-road adventure that’s millions of miles long.

SOURCE: Toyota