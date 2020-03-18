18 Mar 2020 MMXX: The Way Forward September 2020 – Modena

Maserati announces that its Brand relaunch event “MMXX: The Way Forward”, originally planned for May 2020, has been postponed to September in light of the current situation. As previously stated, the event will be held in Modena and will inaugurate the Brand’s new Era.

Maserati is not standing still. The Trident Brand will launch its new Era from the very place that has been its home for more than 80 years. Maserati and Modena are inseparably linked, and now look to the future with the same passion, trust and audacity.

Maserati has 100% Italian DNA, and is in continuous movement, pushed by the audacity to never give up even in the toughest times. So the House of the Trident looks to the future, and has now chosen September 2020 for its restart, when it will take to the world stage for the future of mobility.

