15,000th Mercedes-Benz truck for Rethmann Group

A Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3243 L as a waste collection vehicle for REMONDIS is the 15,000th vehicle for Rethmann Group

Another milestone has been achieved in the long-standing collaboration between Mercedes‑Benz and Rethmann Group: the 15,000th vehicle was handed over to the company at the Mercedes‑Benz Trucks Customer Centre in Wörth. The robust and powerful Arocs 3243 L will now strengthen the REMONDIS fleet and play an important role in waste disposal along Germany’s transport arteries.

The key handover ceremony took place in the presence of Dr Andreas Bachhofer, Head of the Wörth site and Mercedes-Benz Trucks Production, and attended by Norbert Rethmann, Honorary Chair of the Supervisory Board of Rethmann Group and pioneer of the circular economy, Bernhard Heiker, CFO of REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and other representatives from Daimler Truck AG, the customer REMONDIS, and the responsible contractual partners. The handover marks another highlight in a partnership that began in 1959 with the first Mercedes-Benz truck waste collection vehicle for Rethmann and has since been characterised by consistency and trust. Norbert Rethmann on the handover: “Mercedes-Benz Trucks and our company have a solid, long-standing partnership. And I am certain that we will continue this partnership into my children’s generation.”

The group of companies is one of the largest customers of Mercedes‑Benz Trucks and focuses on the further development of its vehicle fleet, constantly laying important foundations for the future. Since 2020/2021, Rethmann SE & Co. KG has also been deploying its first electric Mercedes‑Benz trucks, which constitutes the first step in the company’s systematic focus on electrification and sustainable mobility. In addition to traditional diesel trucks, the company is increasingly focusing on alternative drive types and now has both the Mercedes-Benz eEconic and the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 in its fleet.

Maximum efficiency for sustainable waste disposal

The anniversary vehicle, a Mercedes‑Benz Arocs 3243 L, was specially designed for demanding waste disposal tasks in car parks and service stations along German motorways and federal highways and will be used by REMONDIS. The 32-tonne truck is equipped with an impressive OM 470 engine, with a displacement of 10.7 litres and 315 kW (430 hp). The Mercedes‑Benz Arocs is distinguished by its high robustness and versatility and is specially designed for heavy-duty construction site and transport operations. With powerful engines and a particularly stable chassis design, the Arocs offers excellent handling characteristics, even under extreme conditions. It also impresses with its efficient fuel consumption and innovative technology, which enable optimal use in the demanding operating environment. The powerful truck with a ClassicSpace cab is used in various regions of southern and eastern Germany as a waste collection vehicle for domestic refuse and contributes to the efficient emptying of containers along important transport arteries.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck