125% up YOY! GWM sold 338,798 units in the first quarter of 2021

On April 8, GWM released the production and sales data of March 2021. In March, 110,736 new GWM cars were sold, with a year-on-year growth of 84.4% and a month-on-month growth of 24.4%. Among them, 8,052 cars were sold overseas, with a year-on-year increase of 35.5%. From January to March, 338,798 GWM cars were sold, with a year-on-year increase of 125%, of which 28,810 were sold overseas, with a year-on-year increase of 115%.

In SUV category, 67,187 new HAVAL cars were sold in March, with a year-on-year increase of 66.6%, and the cumulative sales volume from January to March was 222,728, with a year-on-year increase of 110%. 25,999 WEY cars were sold from January to March, with a year-on-year growth of 163%. 22,001 GWM pickups were sold in March, with a year-on-year increase of 43.3%, and a market share of nearly 50%. 12,085 GWM POER cars were sold in March, with a year-on-year increase of 120%. ORA has set a new high in sales volume again. In March, 13,049 new cars were sold, with a year-on-year increase of 1038% and a month-on-month increase of 77.0%. From January to March, 30,683 new cars were sold, with a year-on-year increase of 1035%.

Since the beginning of 2021, GWM has continuously accelerated its expansion pace globally, and its overseas sales performance has been remarkable. In March, 8,052 GWM cars were sold overseas, with a year-on-year growth of 35.5%. From January to March, the overseas sales volume was 28,810, with a year-on-year growth of 115%. In the Russian market, 2,833 new GWM cars were sold in March, with a year-on-year growth of 77% and a month-on-month growth of 31%, ranking among the top ten in the Russian market in single month.

At the 42nd Bangkok International Auto Show in March, GWM took the theme of “Innovation Creating a Better Future”. Three brands of HAVAL, ORA and GWM Pickup, together with star new energy models, appeared brightly, and won six awards, including the Best Booth Experience Award, Best Concept Vehicle Award, Best Electric Vehicle Design Award and Best Innovation Pickup Award, ranking the first in the list of awards. GWM has become the automobile enterprise with the largest number of awards in the 42-year history of Bangkok International Auto Show.

With its strong product strength, GWM POER won the “Annual Best Pickup” award in Chile, and defeated many international pickup brands in the Australian and New Zealand markets to win the annual best model award for the pickup category of authoritative media Autocar, and was successively listed in Bahrain and Kuwait. At present, GWM POER has been listed in many countries in four continents. In the future, the continuous acceleration of GWM POER’s globalization will help GWM to advance its globalization strategy.

