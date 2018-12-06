Monthly Briefing – December 2018

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The December edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
- Fabian Schmitt, Chief Technical Officer, StreetScooter
- Drew McElroy, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Transfix
- Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Starsky Robotics
- Carlos Santiago, Chief Operations Officer, Mercedes-Benz do Brazil
- Peter Laier, Executive Board Member, Knorr-Bremse
- Jürgen von Hollen, President, Universal Robots
Also in this issue:
- GM job cuts hint at major industry restructure
- The sudden demise of Carlos Ghosn
- Truck makers and freight companies prepare for autonomous trucking
- Do automakers have what it takes to become mobility providers?
- The evolution of last mile delivery
- What will the truck factory of the future look like?
- Eindhoven seeks a lead in future mobility
We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
