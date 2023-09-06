Automotive World Magazine – September 2023

Long-term success in the mobility sector will be impossible without sustainability. That’s the consensus among the C-Suite and applies to every segment from tuk-tuks to heavy trucks. Replacing a diesel engine with a battery is just half the battle, and this month we take a deep dive into what a truly sustainable operation might look like. We also explore some promising developments in solid-state batteries and graphene, and take a closer look at why battery swap and synthetic fuels remain divisive.
In this issue:
- Traton pins long-term success to sustainability
- Volkswagen’s new China strategy signals power shift
- Is the EV gold rush coming to an end?
- Daimler’s Fuso backs battery swap for heavy trucks
- Does Autoliv restructuring signal wider sectoral changes?
- Emotion shapes SEAT and Cupra future mobility design
- Luxury must become affordable to grow EV market, says AXL
- What are the health risks of EV battery manufacturing?
- Electric tuk-tuks tackle emerging market challenges
- Will graphene make cars cheaper, lighter, and stronger?
- Has Minus Zero created the ‘brain’ for India’s AV industry?
- Synthetic fuel can only occupy a “niche” in automotive
- Can solid-state batteries help EVs shed weight?
- What’s the template for autonomous MaaS management?
- Could a rift be forming between Big Oil and OEMs?