Automotive World Magazine – September 2023

Long-term success in the mobility sector will be impossible without sustainability. That’s the consensus among the C-Suite and applies to every segment from tuk-tuks to heavy trucks. Replacing a diesel engine with a battery is just half the battle, and this month we take a deep dive into what a truly sustainable operation might look like. We also explore some promising developments in solid-state batteries and graphene, and take a closer look at why battery swap and synthetic fuels remain divisive.

In this issue:

  • Traton pins long-term success to sustainability
  • Volkswagen’s new China strategy signals power shift
  • Is the EV gold rush coming to an end?
  • Daimler’s Fuso backs battery swap for heavy trucks
  • Does Autoliv restructuring signal wider sectoral changes?
  • Emotion shapes SEAT and Cupra future mobility design
  • Luxury must become affordable to grow EV market, says AXL
  • What are the health risks of EV battery manufacturing?
  • Electric tuk-tuks tackle emerging market challenges
  • Will graphene make cars cheaper, lighter, and stronger?
  • Has Minus Zero created the ‘brain’ for India’s AV industry?
  • Synthetic fuel can only occupy a “niche” in automotive
  • Can solid-state batteries help EVs shed weight?
  • What’s the template for autonomous MaaS management?
  • Could a rift be forming between Big Oil and OEMs?

