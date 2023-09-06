Automotive World Magazine – September 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Long-term success in the mobility sector will be impossible without sustainability. That’s the consensus among the C-Suite and applies to every segment from tuk-tuks to heavy trucks. Replacing a diesel engine with a battery is just half the battle, and this month we take a deep dive into what a truly sustainable operation might look like. We also explore some promising developments in solid-state batteries and graphene, and take a closer look at why battery swap and synthetic fuels remain divisive.

In this issue: