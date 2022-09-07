Automotive World Magazine – September 2022

China is the largest vehicle market in the world. Thanks to active government involvement, it is also a leader in electric vehicle uptake. Its consumers are among the most tech-savvy and enthusiastic digital adopters anywhere, making it a particularly receptive market for autonomous driving. These factors have created a perfect storm for new mobility pioneers, one of which—Xpeng—is attracting global attention.

Numerous brands are gunning to take on Tesla, the poster child of EV success, but this one may have more of a chance than others. This month we sit down with President and Vice Chairman Brian Gu to find out why. This edition also features an in-depth look at the potential lack of tech support for the software-defined car, a solution to the problem of L3 driving handover, the regulatory patchwork around AVs in the US, the relatively empty third dimension and the cost of cleaning up CV diesels.

