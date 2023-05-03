Automotive World Magazine – May 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Micromobility could prove a pivotal piece of future multimodal transport systems, potentially taking private vehicles off the road and shifting travellers to cleaner, more efficient options. However, the e-scooter segment has proven controversial from the start, with many operators playing fast and loose with city permits. A lack of clear or enforceable regulations has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries; Paris alone recorded three deaths and more than 400 injuries linked to e-scooters last year. Then there’s the road clutter, with complaints of abandoned scooters clogging up pavements and making it particularly difficult for pedestrians with disabilities.

Even so, it came as a surprise to many when Paris voted overwhelmingly to not renew the permits granted to its current shared e-scooter operators. This month we take a deep dive into what went wrong in this particular city, which in many other ways is proving a pioneer of innovative urban mobility. We also take a look at the latest developments from Fiat, Audi, Cupra, and Xpeng on customer engagement, retail, design, and electrification.

In this issue: