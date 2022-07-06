Automotive World Magazine – July 2022

Industry players conveniently sum up the future of mobility with the CASE acronym, but there’s more to it than that. Public transport, while arguably included in the ‘shared’ aspect of CASE, deserves a category all its own, and a pivotal one. In fact, it is usually described as the backbone of mobility, and tremendous innovations are underway on this front in the form of Hyperloop technology.

Most people will know of the concept thanks to Elon Musk, but he’s not the only visionary pushing this angle. This vacuum tube-based concept uses magnetic levitation to lift and guide capsules from one place to another, with linear electric motors for acceleration and braking. The most interesting part: the capsules can convey people or goods at nearly the speed of sound. In theory, that could eliminate many of the pain points associated with travel today and potentially reverse urbanisation trends. Talk about shaking up the future of mobility.

This month also takes a closer look at drone delivery, a self-cooling car coating, solar-powered vehicles, the future of the internal combustion engine and roads that charge EVs as they drive over them.

In this issue: