Automotive World Magazine – July 2022

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Automotive World Magazine – July 2022

Industry players conveniently sum up the future of mobility with the CASE acronym, but there’s more to it than that. Public transport, while arguably included in the ‘shared’ aspect of CASE, deserves a category all its own, and a pivotal one. In fact, it is usually described as the backbone of mobility, and tremendous innovations are underway on this front in the form of Hyperloop technology.

Most people will know of the concept thanks to Elon Musk, but he’s not the only visionary pushing this angle. This vacuum tube-based concept uses magnetic levitation to lift and guide capsules from one place to another, with linear electric motors for acceleration and braking. The most interesting part: the capsules can convey people or goods at nearly the speed of sound. In theory, that could eliminate many of the pain points associated with travel today and potentially reverse urbanisation trends. Talk about shaking up the future of mobility.

This month also takes a closer look at drone delivery, a self-cooling car coating, solar-powered vehicles, the future of the internal combustion engine and roads that charge EVs as they drive over them.

In this issue:

  • Beyond the hype: Hyperloop’s promise grows louder
  • Safety standards capture state-of-the-art, in snapshot
  • L4 autonomy could cost just US$3,000/vehicle, says DeepRoute.ai’s CEO
  • The self-cooling car to further sustainability push
  • When will drone delivery take off?
  • From rubber to software, Continental epitomises mobility evolution
  • It’s too soon to say goodbye to internal combustion
  • Are open-source patent portfolios the key to the EV revolution?
  • Internal combustion engine improvements could prove more beneficial than EVs, in the near term
  • Dynamic wireless power transfer in the spotlight at Arena of the Future
  • Solar-powered vehicles will transform EV infrastructure
  • Embedded SIMs will simplify the connected vehicle experience
  • Where next for location data?
  • Saving the planet: the biggest business opportunity of the century

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here