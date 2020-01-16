Automotive World Magazine – January 2020

Welcome to Automotive World Magazine, an all-new monthly publication which features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, and launches with a close look at what to expect from mobility in the 2020s.

   January 16, 2020

Welcome to Automotive World Magazine, an all-new monthly publication which features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, and launches—appropriately—with a close look at what to expect from mobility in the 2020s.

In this issue:

  • The 2020s: a game-changing decade for mobility?
  • Interview: Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President, Xpeng Motors
  • What does the next decade hold for EV charging?
  • Trucking players move to help nations meet the Paris Agreement
  • From disruptor to leader? Trevor Milton on Nikola’s strategy for 2020 and beyond
  • ‘Russia’s Silicon Valley’ jockeys for robotaxi leadership
  • Cooperation and a new mindset vital for AI success, says Ford
  • Autonomous driving is coming, says TomTom’s ‘Godfather of mapping’
  • Interview: Christophe Rauturier, Chief Digital Officer, PSA Group
  • US policy update to secure autonomous tech competitiveness
  • Scania gives new meaning to electric over the road trucking
  • Independent business models are miles better for car-sharing
  • Interview: Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors
  • Electrification—the truck industry’s expensive path to profitability?

Close
Close