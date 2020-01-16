Automotive World Magazine – January 2020

Welcome to Automotive World Magazine, an all-new monthly publication which features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, and launches—appropriately—with a close look at what to expect from mobility in the 2020s.
In this issue:
- The 2020s: a game-changing decade for mobility?
- Interview: Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President, Xpeng Motors
- What does the next decade hold for EV charging?
- Trucking players move to help nations meet the Paris Agreement
- From disruptor to leader? Trevor Milton on Nikola’s strategy for 2020 and beyond
- ‘Russia’s Silicon Valley’ jockeys for robotaxi leadership
- Cooperation and a new mindset vital for AI success, says Ford
- Autonomous driving is coming, says TomTom’s ‘Godfather of mapping’
- Interview: Christophe Rauturier, Chief Digital Officer, PSA Group
- US policy update to secure autonomous tech competitiveness
- Scania gives new meaning to electric over the road trucking
- Independent business models are miles better for car-sharing
- Interview: Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors
- Electrification—the truck industry’s expensive path to profitability?
…
