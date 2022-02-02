Automotive World Magazine – February 2022

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Automotive World Magazine – February 2022

Electric delivery is hot, particularly within last-mile applications, and numerous factors are steering the segment towards a zero-emission future. Today, just a handful of companies are producing the sort of battery electric vehicles that delivery companies need. This month, we sit down with clean mobility entrepreneur Stefan Krause to talk through his recent acquisition of StreetScooter from DPDHL. StreetScooter is already the largest producer of eLCVs in Germany, but if Krause realises his ambitions that will prove just the tip of the iceberg.

Few players, if any, are making money with eLCVs at the moment. In fact, some analysts have commented on the ‘near impossibility’ of a profitable business model with any form of EV. So why does Krause see a “hugely valuable opportunity” here? Click on the link below to find out more.

This issue also takes a closer look at developments around self-driving trucks, electric roads, flying taxis, and the metaverse. Nearer term, industry analysts and players share their outlook for how automakers should fare in 2022 as well as prospective resolutions to the chip shortage. And finally, industry veteran and safety guru Mark Rosekind weights in on hot topics around autonomous vehicles.

In this issue:

  • TuSimple’s CEO bullish on AV truck growth
  • Electric delivery shakeup as clean mobility entrepreneur rescues StreetScooter
  • How will automakers fare in 2022?
  • Mark Rosekind weighs in on AV innovation and regulation balance
  • Chip shortage to plague automotive through to 2023 and beyond
  • Electric roads could prove game-changer for electric fleets
  • 5G becomes the new digital seat belt for in-vehicle safety
  • Hyundai and Boston Dynamics to meet in the metaverse
  • Driving on sunshine: EV charging goes green
  • For automakers, Level 4 may be the end goal
  • When will eVTOL take off?
  • Semiconductor shortage inspires supply chain rethink
  • Where next for automotive digital assistants?
  • Hybrid trucks to remain a niche application

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here