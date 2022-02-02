Automotive World Magazine – February 2022

Electric delivery is hot, particularly within last-mile applications, and numerous factors are steering the segment towards a zero-emission future. Today, just a handful of companies are producing the sort of battery electric vehicles that delivery companies need. This month, we sit down with clean mobility entrepreneur Stefan Krause to talk through his recent acquisition of StreetScooter from DPDHL. StreetScooter is already the largest producer of eLCVs in Germany, but if Krause realises his ambitions that will prove just the tip of the iceberg.

Few players, if any, are making money with eLCVs at the moment. In fact, some analysts have commented on the ‘near impossibility’ of a profitable business model with any form of EV. So why does Krause see a “hugely valuable opportunity” here? Click on the link below to find out more.

This issue also takes a closer look at developments around self-driving trucks, electric roads, flying taxis, and the metaverse. Nearer term, industry analysts and players share their outlook for how automakers should fare in 2022 as well as prospective resolutions to the chip shortage. And finally, industry veteran and safety guru Mark Rosekind weights in on hot topics around autonomous vehicles.

In this issue: