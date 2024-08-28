The changing vehicle mapping and navigation landscape

Moderator:
- Megan Lampien, Editor-at-Large, Automotive World
Panel:
- Manuel del Castillo, VP Business Development FocalPoint
- James Tidd, VP of Systems Engineering, Swift Navigation
- Belabbas Boubeker, Navigation Expert, Bosch
Driven by advancements in AI, sensor technology, and connectivity, next-generation mapping and navigation technology can shape the future of mobility, helping developers enrich the human driver experience, improve ADAS features, and enable autonomous driving.
However, to avoid losing ground to Big Tech, automakers must fully embrace these new mapping and navigation technologies to create exceptional in-vehicle experiences beyond what mobile phones offer.
- Which technology trends will shape the future of vehicle mapping and navigation?
- How will new mapping and navigation technology influence the user experience in the next decade and beyond?
- What are the main challenges to creating next-generation navigation and mapping tools, and how can they be overcome?
- How will new mapping and navigation technology impact the transition to electric, software-defined, and autonomous vehicles?