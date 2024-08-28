The changing vehicle mapping and navigation landscape

In this free 60-minute webinar, a panel of experts discuss how next-generation mapping and navigation technology can shape the future of mobility.

Moderator:

Megan Lampien, Editor-at-Large, Automotive World

Panel:

Driven by advancements in AI, sensor technology, and connectivity, next-generation mapping and navigation technology can shape the future of mobility, helping developers enrich the human driver experience, improve ADAS features, and enable autonomous driving.

However, to avoid losing ground to Big Tech, automakers must fully embrace these new mapping and navigation technologies to create exceptional in-vehicle experiences beyond what mobile phones offer.