Building and maintaining trust in the automotive supply chain

Moderator:
- Megan Lampinen, Editor-at-large, Automotive World
Panel:
- Timo van Roermund, Technical Director Automotive Security, NXP
- Michael Gerhard Schneider, Principal Expert Product Cyber Security & Privacy (CISSP), Continental
- Pavithra Tumkur Kumaraswamy, Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Elektrobit
- Gabriel Byman, Senior Cybersecurity Product Manager, Elektrobit
This event brings together industry leaders from Continental, Elektrobit, and NXP to explore the critical challenges and innovative solutions in ensuring a secure and trustworthy supply chain.
We’ll focus into key topics such as:
- Understanding the foundational elements and solutions for establishing trust from hardware to software.
- Highlighting the roles and responsibilities of different suppliers in the supply chain, to maintain this trust on the road.
- Exploring future challenges and solutions, like Post Quantum Cryptography, to ensure long-term security and resilience.
Join us as we navigate the complexities of automotive cybersecurity and discuss strategies to future-proof the industry’s supply chain. We look forward to an engaging and informative session!