Building and maintaining trust in the automotive supply chain

This event brings together industry leaders from Continental, Elektrobit, and NXP to explore the critical challenges and innovative solutions in ensuring a secure and trustworthy supply chain.

Moderator:

Megan Lampinen, Editor-at-large, Automotive World

Panel:

We’ll focus into key topics such as:

Understanding the foundational elements and solutions for establishing trust from hardware to software.

Highlighting the roles and responsibilities of different suppliers in the supply chain, to maintain this trust on the road.

Exploring future challenges and solutions, like Post Quantum Cryptography, to ensure long-term security and resilience.

Join us as we navigate the complexities of automotive cybersecurity and discuss strategies to future-proof the industry’s supply chain. We look forward to an engaging and informative session!