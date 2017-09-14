General Motors model plans and production outlook to 2021

Having reported its fourth successive year of record sales, with retail deliveries of 10.008 million vehicles in 2016, General Motors is now in the midst of a major strategic realignment. The sale of Opel/Vauxhall to PSA Group followed announcements of plant closures and capacity reductions in India, Indonesia, Russia and Thailand, plans to end sales in India, and the cessation of sales and production in South Africa. However, GM has also announced major investments in China and NAFTA, and in projects such as its Global Emerging Markets architecture, which will eventually underpin over 2 million small cars annually. These changes, and other factors, are examined in this exclusive Automotive World report which outlines how, by 2021, GM’s output will be nearly 8% ahead of 2016 levels.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Sale, product development & brand strategy

Chapter 3: Reconfiguration of global operations

Chapter 4: Production forecast

Appendix (Excel)o General Motors model planso General Motors production by brand and model (2012-2016) o General Motors production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)

