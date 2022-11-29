ZF tackles ‘eye-watering’ pace of CASE tech development

ZF is positioning itself as the go-to future mobility specialist for connected, autonomous, and electric mobility around the world. Staying close to its customers is a key part of that. Globally, the company operates 188 production locations across 31 countries, with 18 development centres in eight countries.

One of the more recent R&D locations, a purpose-built technical and office facility at Blythe Valley Business Park in Solihull, UK, marked its one-year anniversary in November 2022, coinciding with the launch of a new global e-drive line-up. These events offered an opportunity for a closer look at ZF’s future-proofing strategies across key automotive technologies and outlook for mobility evolution.