Zeekr to purchase 51% of Lynck from Geely and Volvo

Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr will purchase a majority stake in Lynck & Co—both are subsidiaries of Geely. A 14 November 2024 press release explained that Zeekr will gain Volvo Cars’ entire 30% stake, as well as an additional 21% from Geely. The parent company will also increase its ownership of Zeekr to 62.8% in order to improve “industrial synergies” between the three brands.