Zeekr to purchase 51% of Lynck from Geely and Volvo

In order to prevent sales cannibalisation within Geely Group, Zeekr will gain control over Lynck’s product development. By Will Girling

Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr will purchase a majority stake in Lynck & Co—both are subsidiaries of Geely. A 14 November 2024 press release explained that Zeekr will gain Volvo Cars’ entire 30% stake, as well as an additional 21% from Geely. The parent company will also increase its ownership of Zeekr to 62.8% in order to improve “industrial synergies” between the three brands.

