With automakers leading on Industry 4.0, planning begins for Industry 5.0

The data revolution continues to tantalise the automotive industry, with concepts such as the digital twin now well established, promising much improved uptime and efficiency. But connecting the factory and unlocking the benefits of digitalisation is no mean feat, and automakers require continued support in figuring out just what to do with all that data, if not figuring out what Industry 4.0 even means for them.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference