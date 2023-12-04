Where next for in-vehicle networking?

The rise of the software-defined car is rewriting in-vehicle networking strategies. Developers are turning from a domain architecture that groups vehicle systems by functions to a zonal approach. Here, different zones in the vehicle take responsibility for devices installed in a particular section. Each zone is connected to a zonal controller, located in close proximity to the devices it controls. Overall, the approach is designed to reduce complexity and slash the number of wires, also cutting costs and weight.

Ethernet end-to-end

In 2022, an automotive Tier 1 supplier surveyed 25 of the leading automakers in the world and found that 96% intend to move to a zonal approach by 2029. This list includes such big names as Audi, Byton, Honda, Mazda, JLR, Tesla, Ford, Volvo and many more. “This is clearly where the market is moving, and ethernet is the baseline for it,” says Amir Bar-Niv, Vice President of Marketing for Marvell’s Automotive Business Unit. Marvell is an in-vehicle networking supplier jockeying for a leadership position in the ethernet wave.