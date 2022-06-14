Where is light vehicle ICE investment being directed?

The internal combustion engine (ICE) has been at the heart of passenger cars and light trucks for over a century. Companies have built up expertise in producing these units, supported by an extensive but well-oiled supply chain. However, environmental concerns and tightening regulatory requirements could make it increasingly difficult for the ICE to gain traction moving forward. More regions have committed to ICE bans in the coming years, and some already prevent them from entering certain parts of urban centres without paying a fee.

The headlines are full of announcements regarding electric vehicle (EV) investments and battery developments. BloombergNEF estimates that the global industry probably hit the peak of ICE car sales five years ago. Against this backdrop, does it still make sense to allocate investments into ICE innovation? Nick Molden, Founder and Chief Executive of Emissions Analytics, a specialist in testing for real-world vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency, believes certain technologies could in fact facilitate the rebirth of ICE.