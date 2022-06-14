Where is light vehicle ICE investment being directed?

Synthetic fuels and hybrids could provide a stay of execution for the light vehicle ICE. By Megan Lampinen

The internal combustion engine (ICE) has been at the heart of passenger cars and light trucks for over a century. Companies have built up expertise in producing these units, supported by an extensive but well-oiled supply chain. However, environmental concerns and tightening regulatory requirements could make it increasingly difficult for the ICE to gain traction moving forward. More regions have committed to ICE bans in the coming years, and some already prevent them from entering certain parts of urban centres without paying a fee.

The headlines are full of announcements regarding electric vehicle (EV) investments and battery developments. BloombergNEF estimates that the global industry probably hit the peak of ICE car sales five years ago. Against this backdrop, does it still make sense to allocate investments into ICE innovation? Nick Molden, Founder and Chief Executive of Emissions Analytics, a specialist in testing for real-world vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency, believes certain technologies could in fact facilitate the rebirth of ICE.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here