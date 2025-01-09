Volvo Group: OEMs can escape “EV trough” through partnership

Volvo Group expounded its vision for the future of commercial transport during its 8 January keynote at CES 2025, placing fossil fuel-free and digital technologies at the very centre of its transformation agenda. Before welcoming a range of co-speakers onstage, Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt made two key predictions. First, global commercial road freight volumes will grow fivefold between 2010 and 2050. Second, the company will realise its target of selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2040.