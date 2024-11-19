Trump’s pick for DoT to reshape EV, AV, and safety policy

The president-elect has nominated Sean Duffy to oversee the Department of Transportation. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive industry is bracing for seismic policy change following the election of Donald Trump. Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on 20 January, Trump is busy nominating key appointments to his Cabinet. Late on 18 November, Trump confirmed his nomination of Fox News host Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation via a Truth Social post. The US Department of Transportation (DoT) leads the country’s safety, sustainability and efficiency efforts within the travel and transport sectors.

Duffy is a former prosecutor who came to prominence as a reality television star and later served as a congressman for Wisconsin. He, as well as the Fox network more broadly, have served as steadfast apologists for Trump during his many controversies over the years. In his social media post, Trump also highlighted Duffy’s wife: “a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy,” who co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.

