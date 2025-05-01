China’s domestic manufacturers increase market share

The latest Registrations Datablast is now available. Here we take a deep dive into the data on China and the increasing significance of domestic manufacturers. The Chinese market grew by 7.6% in 2024, up to 23.12 million units from 2023’s total of 21.48 million. Domestic manufacturers took just over 59% of the market in 2024, up 9.6% over 2023, as shown in the chart below.