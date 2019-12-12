Trucking players move to help nations meet the Paris Agreement

The pressure to tackle climate change is more heavily felt than ever before, and manufacturers throughout the industry are putting their plans to reduce emissions and improve sustainability out into the open. Cummins is among the latest to do so: the engine manufacturer’s ‘Planet 2050’ strategy sets both ten and 30-year goals, with the ultimate aim of achieving what it calls a ‘net positive impact’ in the communities in which it operates, and a ‘near zero local environmental footprint’. The company says this meets the guidelines of a recent report from the intergovernmental panel on climate change, which says calls for carbon neutrality by 2050 to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, as stated in the Paris Agreement….
