Truck HMI should avoid technology for technology’s sake, says Volta

The human-machine interface (HMI) is of vital importance in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. In many ways, it functions as a truck’s control room—the place where problems are noticed, and action taken. It is also where a truck driver interacts with design and engineering decisions made by a truckmaker. For that relationship to work, it needs to provide drivers with the right information and not cloud their judgement while driving. As such, a truck’s HMI has a vital impact on safety and efficiency, which should make it a priority for modern truckmakers.