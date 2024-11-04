Toyota CTO: eVTOL to change ‘sense of distance and time’

As part of its mobility evolution, Toyota is positioning itself as much more than just a manufacturer of cars. The company’s broader aim is to realise a society in which individuals can move freely, and that includes movement in the third dimension. To this end, it has been working with California eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) company Joby Aviation. Toyota has poured nearly US$900m into Joby over the last few years, and sees its technology as a potential transportation game-changer.