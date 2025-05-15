UL Solutions launches advanced battery testing center in Europe

The UL Solutions Europe Advanced Battery Laboratory in Aachen, Germany, provides testing, simulation and certification services addressing automotive and stationary battery research, safety and performance

UL Solutions Inc. today announced the opening of its Europe Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Aachen, Germany, which will test batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage systems, significantly expanding the company’s battery technology testing capabilities and its European footprint.

Driven by the increasing demand for reliable battery testing services, the facility was purpose-built from the ground up to evaluate EV and industrial battery products during the research and development phases of battery manufacturing. The facility will also offer comprehensive evaluations of finished products to determine whether they meet safety and performance requirements, enabling original equipment manufacturers to access global markets.

“Our new location in Germany provides us with access to the region’s deep engineering talent and places us close to many of our key European customers,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. “We are meeting our customers where they are, helping the automotive and power sectors safely innovate in a world increasingly reliant on battery storage.”

The new laboratory replaces a smaller leased facility that was part of UL Solutions’ 2024 acquisition of battery testing and simulation company BatterieIngenieure. That acquisition significantly increased UL Solutions’ capacity for conducting tests, advanced simulations and in-depth failure analysis of battery technologies. A key strength of the new facility is its capability for estimating battery lifespans, a crucial factor for both manufacturers and consumers.

The opening of the UL Solutions Aachen laboratory arrives at a pivotal moment for the global energy transition and electrification. The International Energy Agency notes strong EV market growth, fueling a surge in battery demand, which jumped 35% in 2023 and is projected to increase tenfold. Battery storage is also expanding rapidly in the power sector, with deployments rising over 130% in 2023.

This facility is strategically located in North Rhine-Westphalia and is UL Solutions’ first in the EU solely focused on comprehensive battery testing services. It is home to dedicated battery science experts who conduct rigorous tests to determine cell, module and battery lifetimes, as well as evaluate safety and performance.

Specialized tests meticulously measure the ability to withstand a host of potential threats, hazards and adverse conditions, including misuse, off-gassing and thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that causes a battery to increase in temperature and pressure rapidly and can lead to fire and explosions. These tests help demonstrate that customers’ innovative technologies meet safety and performance standards established by UL Standards & Engagement, the International Electrotechnical Commission, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the United Nations and other globally recognized organizations.

The UL Solutions Europe Advanced Battery Laboratory adds to our global network of testing facilities focused on battery technologies. These include:

North America Advanced Battery Laboratory, Auburn Hills, Michigan

Advanced Battery Testing Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois

EV Charging Test Laboratories in Fremont, California; Northbrook, Illinois, and Frankfurt, Germany

UL Solutions E-Mobility and Energy Laboratory in Changzhou, China

Advanced Battery Testing and Engineering Laboratory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

CHAdeMO EV–Quick Charger Matching Center in Ise, Mie, Japan

EV and Micromobility Laboratory in Luzhu, Taiwan

